Texarkana Weekend Gig Guide

Advertisement

Friday Night:

67 Landing- Blackstrap

Redbone Magic Brewing- Park Rowe/ Lane Bricker

Advertisement

Twisted Fork- Aaron Ferrell and William Bullock

Whiskey River- Tailgate Poets

Saturday Night:

67 Landing- Heather Linn

Redbone Magic Brewing- Will Bullock and Aaron Ferrell

Hopkins Icehouse- Chace Rains

Twisted Fork- 2 Pianos

Whiskey River- Tailgate Poets

Weekend Events:

It’s 1971 and the Texarkana Historical Society is working diligently to open the city’s first museum. Strange things keep happening to delay the museum’s opening. Accidents or sabotage? There are plenty of suspects! Join us and help the Scooby Gang solve the crime!

Please note: this mystery party is intended for adults.

The investigation begins 6:00 p.m. at the P. J. Ahern Home Museum, 403 Laurel Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.

Tickets are $40 per person for non-members or $35 for TMS members. Couples tickets are $75.

For more information, please call 903-793-4831 or email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org