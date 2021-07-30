Texarkana Weekend Gig Guide

Advertisement
Friday Night:
67 Landing- Blackstrap
Redbone Magic Brewing- Park Rowe/ Lane Bricker
Twisted Fork- Aaron Ferrell and William Bullock
Whiskey River- Tailgate Poets
Saturday Night:
67 Landing- Heather Linn
Redbone Magic Brewing- Will Bullock and Aaron Ferrell
Hopkins Icehouse- Chace Rains
Twisted Fork- 2 Pianos
Whiskey River- Tailgate Poets
Weekend Events:
It’s 1971 and the Texarkana Historical Society is working diligently to open the city’s first museum. Strange things keep happening to delay the museum’s opening. Accidents or sabotage? There are plenty of suspects! Join us and help the Scooby Gang solve the crime!
Please note: this mystery party is intended for adults.
The investigation begins 6:00 p.m. at the P. J. Ahern Home Museum, 403 Laurel Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.
Tickets are $40 per person for non-members or $35 for TMS members. Couples tickets are $75.
For more information, please call 903-793-4831 or email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org
