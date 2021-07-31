Child’s jaw broken in car wreck, woman charged with intoxication assault

Advertisement

A woman who was allegedly intoxicated when she hit a tree, injuring a small child in the back seat, has been charged with intoxication assault in Bowie County.

Tamera King-Powell, 23, was driving a 2011 Nissan Rogue the night of July 2 when she allegedly left the roadway and hit a tree on St. Michael Drive in Texarkana, Texas. A 2-year-old girl in the back seat was observed bleeding from an injury to her face.

A witness allegedly told the responding officer that King-Powell smelled of alcohol.

Officers allegedly observed a marijuana cigarette on the passenger seat of the Nissan. A partially full bottle of Crown Royal whiskey was found on the passenger floorboard along with a pink bottle which smelled of alcohol.

“In the back right seat of this vehicle I observed a child’s booster seat that was not properly secured and was able to move around with minimal force. I then observed fresh blood on the back of the front passenger seat directly in front of the child’s booster seat,” according to the affidavit.

The child was found to be suffering from a fractured jaw and was transported to Dallas for treatment.

King-Powell allegedly admitted to officers that she had been drinking “shots” before the crash at a friend’s apartment.

King-Powell has been charged with intoxication assault and faces 2 to 10 years in prison if convicted. She is currently free on a $75,000 bond.

