10 Tornados Confirmed in Area Saturday

According to the National Weather Service 10 confirmed tornadoes touched down in the region during Saturday’s severe weather event.

Tornado #1 – Northwest of Mount Vernon in Franklin County, TX.

Summary: The tornado briefly touched down along CR NW 1019 where it tore off parts of the roof of a metal outbuidling. It then partially damaged the roof of a single family home and tore off much of the roof of a garage as it downed small and large tree limbs and uprooted a tree. The tornado crossed CR NW 1019 and then uprooted a few more trees before it lifted in a field.

Tornado #2 – Northwest of Domino in Cass County, TX. Wright Patman Lake



Summary: A tornado moved over Wright Patman Lake as a waterspout with no damage reported on the shores of Cass and Bowie counties. The tornado was well-documented on video by a game warden. Since no damage could be surveyed, an EF scale rating could not be assigned for this tornado.

Tornado #3 – Northwest of Tom in McCurtain County, OK.

Summary: A tornado briefly touched down as it crossed Mudline Rd. It downed a couple of small and large tree branches. A special thanks goes out to McCurtain County Emergency Management for their assistance in locating damage on this survey.

Tornado #4 – Southwest of Forman in Little River County, AR.

Summary: Storm spotters shared pictures of a tornado touching down in an open field area. The tornado caused no damage from which the NWScould assign an EF-scale rating.

Tornado #5 – Northeast of Leary in Bowie County, TX.

Summary: A tornado was document on a smart phone camera crossing from Clem Ranch and moving adjacent to a pond. The tornado tore portions of the roof off a single family home and topped off the trunks of two trees before lifting.

Tornado #6 – East of Texarkana in Miller County, AR.

Summary: The tornado first touched down along Miller 21 and Miller 116 where it uprooted trees and snapped the wooden pole of electrical transmission line. It continue on to cross Highway 296, downing large limbs. Before the tornado lifted, it ripped off the shingles and destroyed the carport of a single family home.

Tornado #7 – west of Fulton in Little River County, AR.

Summary: The tornado very briefly touched down at a residence off of LR-239. It partially damaged the roof of the single family home and downed multiple large tree branches.A special thanks goes out to Little River County Emergency Management for their assistance in locating the damage for this survey.

Tornado #8 – Northwest of Waldo in Columbia County, AR.

Summary: The tornado first touched down along Columbia Road 31 where it snapped and broke limps on hardwood trees. The tornado continue on to uproot approximately 10 trees and flip a car near a residence along Columbia Road 104. The tornado reached its maximum intensity when it snapped trees as it crossed Highway 355. It then went to uproot a few more trees, crossing Nevada 2 Road, and then lifting. A special thanks goes out to Columbia County Emergency Management for their assistance in locating the damage.

Tornado #9 – Southeast of Bodcaw in Nevada County, AR.

Summary: The tornado initally uprooted a few trees and downed limbs as it crossed Highway 32. It continue near Nevada 15 to pick-up a metal overhang and throw it approximately 150 yards over a home and into a nearby field. The tornado also uprooted and snapped several hardwood and softwood trees near this location. It uprooted about 5 more trees as it crossed Nevada 15 and then lifted near the intersection of Nevada 120 and Nevada 15. A special thanks goes out to Nevada County Emergency Management for their assistance in locating damage during this survey.

Tornado #10 – East of Blevins, Hempstead County, AR.

Summary: A tornado briefly touched down as it was crossing U.S. Highway 371 east of Blevins. It downed a large tree limb on the road. This was documented in pictures.

