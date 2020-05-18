Texas Governor Announces Further Opening of Texas

Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced his next wave of reopenings designed to restart the Texas economy during the coronavirus pandemic, saying child care facilities can reopen immediately, bars can open Friday with limited capacity and sporting events can return without fans at the end of the month.

According to Abbott, Texas is now averaging more than 25,000 coronavirus tests daily.

It’s been more than two weeks since Abbott allowed Texas retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, museums and libraries to open at 25% capacity.

Restaurants can now open to a 50% capacity starting Friday.

Bars and Breweries can open to 25% capacity Friday. The limit does not apply to outdoor seating areas.

Bowling Alleys, Bingo Halls, Simulcasting, Skating Rinks, Bowling, Bingo, Rodeo / Equestrian Events can open Friday.

On May 31 youth sports camps and little league will be allowed to reopen in Texas.

All summer camps will be allowed to open on May 31.

Pro sports will also be allowed to reopen on May 31.

Abbott exempted two hotspots — Amarillo and El Paso — from his latest decisions, saying they would need to wait a week.

This is a developing story that will be updated.