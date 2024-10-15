A&M-Texarkana and Texarkana Aluminum Team Up to Provide Donations of Goods to Hurricane Milton Survivors

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Texarkana Aluminum are working together to take much-needed supplies to those affected by Hurricane Milton. The university will be coordinating the collection of the goods and supplies, and Texarkana Aluminum will facilitate the transportation of the donated items to Florida.

The collection point for donations is on the Texas A&M University-Texarkana campus. Donated items can be dropped off at the U-Haul trailer stationed in the south parking lot (near the model home for the Eagle Landing student housing development). The university will take the goods to Texarkana Aluminum where they will be loaded onto a trailer for delivery. Donations are being accepted through Thursday, October 17th.

Dr. James Worthen, A&M-Texarkana’s Dean of the College of Arts, Sciences, and Education is spearheading the campaign to collect donations for the hurricane survivors. Dr. Worthen and his family have personal experiences that give them first-hand knowledge of the difficulties facing the storm’s survivors. Dr. Worthen and his family lived in Louisiana in 2021 and lost everything in Hurricane Ida. “I understand what the people are going through, and the kinds of things they need now and will need as the recovery continues,” Worthen said. “I wanted to do something to help them, and Texarkana Aluminum is gracious enough to help us make that happen.”

Specific items needed include all kinds of toiletries and personal items like toothbrushes and deodorant, as well as clothes and pet food. Additional items that are particularly helpful in the recovery efforts include disposable nitrile gloves, bar/chain oil, and chainsaw chains. Donations from the community are welcomed and may be dropped off through Thursday, October 17th. For additional information or questions about donating items please contact Dr. James Worthen at jworthen@tamut.edu.

