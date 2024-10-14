Sponsor

Charles “Charlie” Ray Fetner, age 81, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Sunday, October 13, 2024, in a local hospital with his wife, Iris Nelson Fetner, his two daughters, Cynthia Phillips and Clara Franklin, and his granddaughter, Jessica Brown by his bedside.

Charlie was born June 2, 1943, in Plain Dealing, Louisiana. He was a former Logger, Automotive Mechanic, and Christian. He enjoyed fishing with his friends and family. During the early 1980s, he looked forward to driving his 68 Camaro at the 67 Speed Way in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ann Hensley Fetner; his parents, Clara Lee and Olen Fetner, and his two brothers, Earl Thomas Fetner and Olen L. Fetner; his only son, Earl Ray Fetner and his grandson, Charles, Andrew Franklin all of Texarkana, Arkansas.

He is survived by his wife, Iris Nelson Fetner of Fouke, Arkansas; two daughters, Clara A. Fetner Franklin of Texarkana, Arkansas; Cynthia L. Fetner Phillips of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son-in-law, Andrew J. Franklin, Jr. of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Vera Fetner of Glen Heights, Texas; six grandchildren, Tasha Cantrel, Timothy Phillips, Jessica Brown, Victoria Phillips, Mary Alexander, and Courtney Bowman and a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial visitation will be at the home of Clara and Andrew Franklin, 5916 E. 9th Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854, on October 15th from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance, 1000 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503.