A&M-Texarkana Announces Spring 2024 Honor Graduates

Texas A&M University-Texarkana recently announced the list of honor graduates for students who graduated in May 2024. The university awards honors based on grade point average for all coursework. Honor graduate status is available to undergraduate students who complete a minimum of 30 semester hours at A&M-Texarkana.

The university recognizes honor graduates if their GPA falls between 3.90 and 4.00 (Summa Cum Laude) 3.75 and 3.89 (Magna Cum Laude), and 3.50 and 3.75 (Cum Laude).

Summa Cum Laude graduates for the spring semester were Cierra Atchley, Gwendolyn Burrow, Olivia Duffer, Tara Hindi, Jacklyn Hudson, Ethan Miller, Sadie Parker, and Aden Supak.

Magna Cum Laude graduates included Alma Alvarez Orta, Kinley Block, Brylee Clifford, Joshua Downing, Chloe Fincher, Meagan Hickerson, Colby Hunnicutt, Nancy Johnson, Michelle Johnston, Stephanie Littlefield, Jared McNutt, Ana Moreno, Josie Okunlola, Lydia Oviedo, Natalie Reed, Tanner Rich, Garrett Sharp, Kayla Teague, Macie Webb, Ajiana Williams, and Ashlyn Winters.

Cum Laude graduates for spring 2024 were Nicolas Aldana Riveros, Todd Allen, Macie Ayers, Joshua Bakare, Sophie Baker, Ashley Barrick, Krishab Bashyal, Bobbie Brannan, Johnny Brown, Arturo Carbajal, Stephanie Chico, Ella Erwin, Natalie Foster, Michaela Godfrey, Angelica Gutierrez, Briannah Hall, Dustin Higby, Ana Ibarra, Shacorcia Jimmerson, Justin LeGrand, Cami Lisko, Yamileth Maldonado, Mackenzie Parker, Michael Passariello, Skyler Pate, Jared Peel, Emily Ramos, Hope Restelle, Kaytlyn Rhinehart, Natan Rodriguez, Emmie Rushing, Baylee Stautzenberger, Kenisha Stuart, Adriana Suarez, Suman Subedi, Alisha Tarbill, Blake Taylor, Heather Vaughan, Brenda Vazquez, and Rhagen Watkins.

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.