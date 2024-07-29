Dallas Cowboys Owner Settles Lawsuits With Alleged Daughter

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–Dallas Cowboys football club owner Jerry Jones and a 27-year-old woman who claims to be his biological daughter agreed Tuesday to settle all lawsuits between them, bringing an end to a breach of contract trial which began Monday in Texarkana’s downtown federal building.

Alexandra Davis first sued Jones in 2022 in state court in Dallas seeking a declaratory judgment that a 1998 agreement entered into when she was under 2 years old was not enforceable. The agreement required Alexandra Davis and her mother, Cynthia Davis, to keep silent about Jones’ alleged paternity in exchange for financial support.

Alexandra Davis dismissed the first state court case and filed a second one in which she sought a court order for Jones to submit to paternity testing. A judge granted her request in that case but the DNA test has not been conducted because of a pending appeal from Jones.

Alexandra Davis then sued Jones and others in federal court in Texarkana for defamation. That case was dismissed upon a ruling from U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III earlier this year, but a counterclaim Jones filed for breach of contract in the defamation case remained active.

A jury of five women and three men were selected Friday to decide the contract case. Jones alleged that Alexandra Davis and Cynthia Davis had breached the 1998 agreement between them and was seeking approximately $1.6 million for the attorney fees he’d spent defending the state court cases.

Neither Jones nor the alleged daughter had testified when the settlement was announced Tuesday in open court with the jury present. An attorney for Jones, Charles Babcock, told the court and the jury that as part of the settlement, all parties agreed to dismiss all pending actions between them, including the paternity case on appeal in Dallas. Babcock also said the 1998 agreement is still in effect.

Jones, who has been married since the 1960s, allegedly fathered Alexandra Davis while having an affair in 1996 with her mother.

According to the agreement, Jones paid thousands in monthly support to Alexandra Davis and Cynthia Davis since 1998 and still owes a lump sum payment to Alexandra Davis on her 28th birthday. The agreement’s terms that Cynthia Davis and Alexandra Davis remain mum about Alexandra Davis’ paternity remains in effect as well.