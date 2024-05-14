A&M-Texarkana Celebrates Spring Graduates with 101st. Commencement Exercises

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana celebrated its spring 2024 graduating class during two commencement exercises on May 11, 2024. Family, friends, faculty, staff, and university administration gathered in the gymnasium of the Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center for the ceremonies. The university graduated 259 students this semester from all academic levels- undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral.

“Commencement is a celebration of our graduates who have earned their respective degrees while juggling academic, career, family, and life responsibilities,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “I could not be prouder of them. I am also confident that they will soar in all their future endeavors due to their preparation at A&M-Texarkana.”

“Commencement day was full of emotions,” said graduate Sadie Parker, who was an A&M-Texarkana Softball Player from Brandon, Mississippi. The sadness of leaving the cherished relationships with fellow peers and professors was only overcome by the excitement of the future ahead. It’s taken a village to get where we are today, and none of it would have been possible without the dedication of the supportive family, friends, classmates, and teammates that have all impacted our journeys that have led us here today. All have had an impact on my journey, but I will miss my softball teammates the most. We will go our separate ways but remain lifelong friends.” Parker will begin Physical Therapy school in a few weeks.

Here are some fun facts about the A&M-Texarkana class of 2024.

2024 Graduates by the numbers:

• 259 students graduated in the spring 2024 semester.

• 81% of graduates were awarded bachelor’s degrees

• 62% were from the College of Arts, Science, and Education

• 38% we from the College of Business, Engineering, and Technology

• The 2024 graduating class was 63% female

• 2024 graduates came from 13 different states

• The graduate farthest from home lived 3,937 miles from campus

• The graduate closest to home lived 1.8 miles from campus

• The oldest graduate was 65 years old.

• The 2024 graduating class compiled a total of 8,581 credit hours.

• The mean GPA for the class was 3.34

The university is currently enrolling for summer 2024 sessions as well as the fall 2024 semester. For information about becoming a student at Texas A&M University-Texarkana please visit www.tamut.edu/admissions. The university currently offers 25 undergraduate and 17 graduate degree programs, including a Doctor of Education in Education Leadership.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.

