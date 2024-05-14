Sponsor

Kristie L. Scott, 44, of Wake Village, Texas passed away on May 9, 2024, in a local hospital. She was born December 16, 1979, in Texarkana, Texas to James London and Judy Russell.

Survivors include her husband Danny Scott of Wake Village, Texas; mom, Judy London of Texarkana, Texas; her brother William London and wife Lisa Wilson of Texarkana, Arkansas; sister Jerri Jones and husband Earl of Texarkana, Texas; a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, May 25, 2024, at Central Baptist Church, 271 West Commerce St, Ashdown, Arkansas with Bro. Don Embry officiating.