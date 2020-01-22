Area Schools Delay Start Due to Weather

Advertisement

Hooks ISD will have a delayed start today Staff to report by 9 am Students to report by 10 am. Buses will run 2 hours behind.

DeKalb ISD will have a delayed start at 10:00 am this morning due to inclement weather.

New Boston ISD will have a delayed start at 10:00am this morning, Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Buses will run two hours later than usual.

Due to inclement weather, Leary ISD will have a 10:00 start today!

Texarkana College will start at 9:30am today (01/22/20) for students, faculty, and staff. Please use caution traveling this morning.

Foreman, Dequeen and Nashville have all canceled school for Wednesday.