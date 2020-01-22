Texas High School Business Professionals Excel at Regional Leadership Conference

Advertisement

Nine student members of the Texas High School Business Professionals of America (BPA) Chapter earned top awards during the Area 3 Region 1 Leadership Conference held on January 18, 2020, in Rockwall, TX. Additionally, all were name as State Qualifiers for the State Leadership Conference that will be held in Dallas, TX on March 4-7.

State Qualifiers are: Tarren Engle – 1st Place (Database Applications); Kenichi Pass – 1st Place (Computer Modeling); Emilee Herrington – 2nd Place (Computer Modeling); Parker Johnson – 2nd Place (Fundamental Accounting); Chloe Sawyer – 2nd Place (ICD-10-CM Diagnostic Coding); Amethyst Spade – 3rd Place (Visual Basic/C# Programming); Hayli Hamilton – 4th Place (Fundamental Accounting); Oren Smith – 4th Place (Medical Office Procedures); Lillian Davis – 5th Place (Integrated Office Applications)

Double State Qualifiers included Lillian Davis, Tarren Engle, Chloe Sawyer and Oren Smith who earned 2nd Place as members of the Administrative Support Team.

The mission of Business Professionals of America is to contribute to the preparation of a world-class workforce through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic and technological skills. Texas High School Student Advisors are Mark Ahrens, Melinda Asher and Deborah Mills.