Arrest Made in Edward Street Shooting

The ongoing death investigation in the 1600 block of Edwards Street began around 8:05 this morning. The victim has been identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., a twenty-seven-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas.

Due to the facts in the case, obtained by Criminal Investigation Division Detectives, a Capital Murder Warrant has been produced for the arrest of Vance Allen Brown, a twenty-nine-year-old homeless male.

Moments after the warrant was issued, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mr. Brown on the active warrant. He was transported and booked into the Bi-State Jail to await extradition to Arkansas.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or call Crime Stoppers at (903)-793-STOP (7867). Thank you.

