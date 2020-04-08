Bowie County Extends Stay at Home Order Through At Least April 30

Advertisement

Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell has renewed the Shelter in Place order for the county until at least April 30.

The original order lasted through April 13.

Bowie county currently has 35 active cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths.

The order directs all residents of Bowie County to stay inside their residences, and immediately limit all movement outside their homes beyond what is absolutely necessary to take care of essential needs. On those occasions when you are out of your home for necessary tasks, stay at least six feet away from others.

All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside of a household or living unit are prohibited.

Anyone who violates this order can face a fine of up to $1,000 and a jail term of 180 days.

Restaurants are considered essential businesses and will continue to provide carry out and delivery orders.

All travel, except for essential travel and essential activities is prohibited.

You can leave your house to walk the dog or go to the park for exercise. You may do a variety of outdoor activities while still maintaining social distancing. Parks are still open at this time.

Childcare facilities may continue to operate so they can provide services that enable employees to work at Essential Businesses. However, to the extent possible, parents and guardians are encouraged to supervise children at home during this time period.

Healthcare Operations and Essential Infrastructure;

Grocery stores, certified farmers’ markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores, and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supply, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products), and liquor stores. This includes stores that sell groceries and also sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences;

Food cultivation, including farming, livestock, and fishing;

Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals;

Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services;

Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities;

Banks and related financial institutions;

Hardware and construction supply stores;

Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, Essential Activities, and Essential Businesses;

Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes;

Laundromats, drycleaners, and laundry service providers;

Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or carry out. Schools and other entities that typically provide food services to students or members of the public may continue to do so under this Order on the condition that the food is provided to students or members of the public on a pick-up or take-away basis only. Schools and other entities that provide food services under this exemption shall not permit the food to be eaten at the site where it is provided, or at any other gathering site;

Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home;

Businesses that supply other Essential Businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate;

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences;

Airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers providing transportation services necessary for Essential Activities and other purposes expressly authorized in this Order;

Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children;

Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, and children;

Professional services: legal, accounting, insurance, real estate services (including appraisal, survey, and title services);

Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted in this Order to work as permitted;

Utilities, telecommunications, trash collection and disposal, law enforcement, EMS/ambulance, corrections, dispatch, animal shelters, governmental employees who have not been specifically deemed non-essential and sent home by the government entity;

Janitorial and maintenance services, funeral industry, defense industry, space and technology industry, technology support, and scientific research; and

Religious services provided in residences, Healthcare Operations, at funerals, or provided online while being broadcast from a religious facility.

