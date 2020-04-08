Telford Inmate Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Dies, 4 Telford Employees Test Positive

Advertisement

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is saddened to learn of the death of an offender that may be related to the COVID-19 virus.

An offender death from the Telford Unit in New Boston is under investigation to determine if it is connected to COVID-19. 72-year-old Bartolo Infante was in medical isolation at a community hospital in Texarkana. Infante suffered from a number of pre-existing medical conditions and was hospitalized for viral pneumonia when he tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3rd. He passed away yesterday. Like all in-custody deaths it is being investigated and the formal cause of death is pending an autopsy.

At this time, there are four employees at the Telford Unit who have tested positive and are in self-quarantine, and seven confirmed offender cases who are in medical isolation. The facility has been placed on full medical restriction.

In all there have been 36 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 28 offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19.

A complete list of data is available at www.tdcj.texas.gov/covid-19/offender_mac.html.

Offenders in medical restriction are locked down and are being issued cotton masks. TDCJ staff and employees at facilities are provided with and required to wear cotton masks as are parole officers in the field. Where appropriate, staff are issued Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). As TDCJ learns of new positive tests, contact investigations are being conducted to determine which individuals may have been exposed to the virus.

