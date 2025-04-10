Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Hyper-reach Emergency Notification System

Sponsor

Bowie County, TX is implementing a new emergency notification system called Hyper-reach. The system allows for mass notifications for emergency information regarding severe weather, chemical spills, law enforcement activities involving community safety, etc. Land based telephones will automatically receive these notifications. In order to receive the notifications on your cellular device, you will need to register with Hyper-reach. The link to the registration page is included in this press release. It is also embedded below this paragraph. We encourage all Bowie County citizens to utilize this system as it provides real-time notifications that are important for everyone’s safety.

https://signup.hyper-reach.com/hyper_reach/sign_up_page_2/?id=114483

Press Release Prepared by :

Robby C. McCarver, Chief Deputy

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office

