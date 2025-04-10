UA Hope-Texarkana Marketing Department & Student Win National Advertising Awards

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana College Relations Department has been selected as the winner of five educational advertising awards at the 40th Annual Educational Advertising Awards competition in Atlanta, Georgia. The Educational Advertising Awards is the country’s largest educational advertising awards competition. This year, over 2,000 entries were received from more than 1,000 colleges and universities across all 50 states and numerous foreign countries. Judges for the Educational Advertising Awards consisted of a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, and marketing and advertising professionals.

This year, UAHT Communications Coordinator Casey Curtis and UAHT Graphics and Social Media Coordinator Carol Ann Milam were joined by UAHT freshman Raeli Putman to help promote the Hempstead Guarantee scholarship. Raeli, a Spring Hill High School graduate, is part of the first class awarded the Hempstead Guarantee. She helped the team produce the gold-winning Hempstead Guarantee video. Putman said she was proud to help promote such a wonderful scholarship that not only makes college possible for many who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend but also helps set students up for a more successful future by limiting their debt. “I am thankful that UAHT, our local high schools, and the community provide this amazing opportunity,” Putman said.

The team won the following awards:

Gold Award Total Advertising Campaign: Hempstead Guarantee Campaign

Gold Award Publication: Program Spotlight Magazine

Gold Award Instagram Content: UAHT Programs and Salaries Post Series

Gold Award Digital Video Ad: Hempstead Guarantee Video

Bronze Award Student Viewbook: UAHT College Guide

Please join us in congratulating the UAHT marketing team on winning these prestigious awards.

