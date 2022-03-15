Braum’s Coming to Richmond Rd.

Braum’s will soon beginning constructing a new location at the corner of Richmond Rd. and Moores Ln, according to a real estate agent with knowledge of the deal.

Braum’s is an American family-owned restaurant chain based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma with nearly 300 locations across Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, and Missouri.

The restaurants serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, hamburgers, sandwiches, salads and breakfast items. Stores also include a grocery section called the “Fresh Market” featuring dairy products, baked goods, beverages, frozen entrees, meats and produce.

Braum’s owns its own feed mill, dairy herd, dairy processing plant, bakery, stores, and delivery trucks. It also owns eight farms and ranches with a total area of 40,000 acres.

No timeline has been announced on when construction is expected to begin.

