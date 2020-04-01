Brother and Sister Arrested in Shooting Death of Texarkana Teen

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – The Texarkana Texas Police Department made two overnight arrests in the fatal shooting of 16 year old Notorious Crabtree on Tuesday night. Demarious Taylor, 20, of Ashdown Arkansas and his sister, Bosnia Taylor, 21, of Texarkana Arkansas were both charged with Murder.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls of a person who had been shot at the intersection of Westlawn Drive and Meadowbrook Lane and found Crabtree lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Crabtree was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that an altercation occurred between Bosnia Taylor and another woman in Texarkana Arkansas earlier in the evening. Bosnia Taylor then sent messages on social media saying that she wanted to fight again. Shortly after, she arrived on Meadowbrook with seven other people, including Demarious Taylor. Witnesses said that a fight ensued between the two groups and, at some point, Bosnia Taylor told Demarious Taylor to “shoot him”. Demarious Taylor then produced a pistol and fired at Crabtree, striking him once in the chest. The group fled the scene in their two vehicles.

Both were booked into the Bi-State Jail, and a judge set the bond at one million dollars for each of them.

The investigation continues, and more arrests are possible. Anyone with information on this felony crime who has not already been interviewed by investigators is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

