Carry The Load Walks Through Texarkana and Neighboring Cities on Way to Dallas

Today, May 27th, Carry The Load, a non-profit organization designed to bring back the true meaning of Memorial Day, walked through Texarkana, TX. The organization provides an active way to connect Americans to the sacrifices that are made daily by our military, veterans, first responders and their families. Each year the walk begins in West Point, New York and the walkers make their way down to Dallas, Texas. There are several shifts that are done each day, several walkers and some bicyclists, that help make their way from West Point to Dallas each year.

Typically, three walkers, walk through each city carrying one American flag and one Carry The Load flag. Today, a local Texarkana woman, Kelsey McCain stopped to join in. “I followed Carry The Load for a couple of years, and I was lucky enough to join in along the way. I started with them at Alberstons on 67, and made it all the way to OT’s Landing. Just over 5 1/4 miles,” says McCain.

Redwater Firefighter Ricky Steward, helped organize escorts along the way for the Carry The Load walkers. “I’ve been out here all day. I’ve been doing this for several years now, and it’s always just such an honor to help in anyway that I can. The walkers will continue to make their way through Redwater, Maud and Simms tonight, and I was able to help get escorts for the walkers through those towns. Normally, once the walkers end up in Texas, the Texas Game Wardens will help escort them all the way to their final destination in Dallas,” says Steward. Every year that Steward has helped he has received a coin, which he carries with him.

The walk with continue this evening through Simms before they break for the evening. Their goal is to be in Dallas by Memorial Day this Monday, May 31st.