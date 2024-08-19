CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Honors Volunteers for Service

Sponsor

Volunteer Sue Barchenger was honored for 6,000 hours of service at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, one of 35 people recently recognized for dedicating thousands of hours of their time.

“Volunteering doesn’t necessarily have to be a lot of time – anything you give back is helpful in one way or another,” she said, encouraging others to give back to their communities.

She started volunteering at CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital in 2014 and said she finds her volunteer journey at the hospital rewarding and encourages others to do the same.

“I love people and being able to assist them in finding where they need to be and in other ways,” Barchenger said. “It is very fulfilling.”

The 35 honorees along with previous volunteers have accumulated over 76,000 hours of donating their time and talents to community service at CHRISTUS St. Michael facilities in various areas, such as the gift shop and information desks.

“Our volunteers serve such a vital role in fulfilling our mission for our community,” said Jeanne Connell, director of auxiliary volunteers. “We are pleased to recognize the impact of their service through our annual service awards.”

In addition to Barchenger, volunteer honorees include:

Erma Short: 5,500 hours

Yasuyo Pantera: 4,500 hours

Julie Foster and Nedra Frady: 2,500 hours

Diane Moss: 2,000 hours

Pam Frady, Diana Shaw and Marliese Stone: 1,500 hours

Nancy James, Denise Nicholson and Rita Riley: 1,000 hours

About CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

As part of CHRISTUS Health, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is a faith-based, not-for-profit health system serving the Texarkana and northeast Texas community with three hospitals, the CHRISTUS Emergency Center – Texarkana and more than 2,000 Associates. We specialize in women’s health, emergency services, senior health, cancer care, heart care, surgical services imaging and rehabilitation. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston, Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visit www.christushealth.org.