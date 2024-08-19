Farmers Bank & Trust Gives $10,000 to Support Youth Programs at UA Hope-Texarkana

Sponsor

Farmers Bank & Trust has donated $10,000 to support youth programs at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT). The donation is given to the UAHT Foundation, making Farmers Bank & Trust the presenting sponsor of “Casino Night,” presented by the “Women of UAHT.” The purpose of Casino Night is to raise funds to establish a Women of UAHT endowed scholarship, which will provide long-term support for youth programs such as the Collegiate Academy at the UA Texarkana campus. “Farmers Bank & Trust is excited to support the UAHT fundraising event to increase higher education opportunities for youth in our region,” said James Bramlett, Texarkana Market President at Farmers Bank & Trust. “Partnerships with UAHT help everyone in our region be more successful.”

“We have always been able to count on Farmers Bank & Trust to support the college, and we are thrilled to have them as the Presenting Sponsor for this year’s Casino Night,” said Dr. Robin Hickerson, UAHT Foundation Executive Director. UAHT Chancellor Dr. Christine Holt said, “The generous donation from Farmers and other sponsors will not only help support this year’s education initiatives but also ensure ongoing support for youth programs in Texarkana for years to come.” This donation follows a $100,000 gift from Farmers Bank & Trust to support the Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center on the UA Texarkana Campus.



Get ready for an evening of fun and excitement at Casino Night, the event you do not want to miss! It will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2024, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Crossties in Texarkana, Arkansas. Join us in prohibition style, donning your finest 1920s attire, and make sure you ‘speakeasy’ about this thrilling evening of casino games, including Blackjack, Poker, Craps, Roulette, Slot Machines, and more. Enjoy cutting a rug to the music of the Robert St. John’s Psychedelic Radio Band, and, of course, drinks, food, and fun. This unique celebration is hosted by the Women of UAHT, including Morgan Bennett, Tracey Boyes, Lindsey Brown, Megan Brown, Shelby Brown, Mikki Curtis, Rochelle Gray, Caroline Harris, Jamie Harris, The Honorable Mary P. “Prissy” Hickerson, Robin Hickerson, Christine Holt, Misty Hughes, Lekia Jones, Wendy Jones, Kelsey Kuhn, Carol Ann Milam, Rachael Potter, Whitney Ribble, Carrol Selph, Farren Stover, and Chelsea Tucker.

Tickets to Casino Night are $75 each and can be purchased at https://hempsteadhall.thundertix.com/events/233745.



Crossties is located at 324 E Broad St, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.



For more information, call 870-722-8243 or email carol.milam@uaht.edu.

