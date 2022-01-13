CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to Build New Hospital, Expand Services in Region

Advertisement

Texarkana, TX, Jan. 13, 2022– CHRISTUS St. Michael is writing another chapter in its more than 105-year history in Texarkana with the construction of the state-of-the-art, multi- million CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – West, set to break ground early in 2022.

“Generations of people have put their trust in CHRISTUS St. Michael to take care of this community, and that trust is sacred to every person across our ministry,” said Jason Adams, President, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “As the health care needs of this region grow, we are expanding our services and capacity to ensure area residents have access to the high-quality, faith-based care they have come to expect and deserve.”

Set to open in 2023, the new, fully-licensed hospital will be conveniently located at Gibson Lane and Arista Blvd. in Texarkana, providing easy access for patients, Associates, Medical Staff and visitors. Services at the new location will include Emergency Services, inpatient beds, imaging and other clinical services, therapy services, and expanded medical office space for numerous specialists.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System unwrapped an early Christmas present for our region 25 years ago, accepting the first patient at the current home along I-30, adding to a legacy of more than a century of service and dedication to the people we serve. The relocation of the hospital in 1994 represented a $140-million investment, and now Phase 1 for CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – West is a further investment in that legacy.

“Our ministry is built on a tradition of compassionate care founded on CHRISTUS Health’s mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ established by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in 1916 in Texarkana,” said Adams. “This is the next step in our commitment to community and continued investment into growth and technology for the people in our Four State Region – Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.”

“Expanding access to high-quality care for this community and surrounding areas is a much-needed addition and a true benefit for patients,” said Loren K. Robinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Vice President Medical Affairs. “This facility will be able to provide a high level of services and convenience as well as an opportunity for improved health in an additional location.”

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System has continued to be one of the largest employers in the region and a major driver of economic development in Texarkana and the surrounding area. This new facility will add jobs, reinforcing CHRISTUS St. Michael’s commitment to the growth of the area. Additionally, CHRISTUS St. Michael provides approximately $24 million annually in community benefit including charity care, insurance premium assistance for qualified persons, support for GoNoodle, (a program used by area schools to promote health and wellness), the Spirit of St. Michael mobile health van, the medication assistance program and other programs.

“We are thankful and excited to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ by expanding access to care across the region,” said Adams. “Our work each day is focused on continuing to raise the standard of health care in the Ark-La-Tex, and the opening of the CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – West is another step toward that end.”

