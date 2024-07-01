CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic to Open New Family Medicine Location in New Boston

Sponsor

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, the multi-specialty provider group for CHRISTUS Health, is opening a new family medicine clinic in New Boston and will begin seeing patients next week.

The new location is at 700 Davey Crockett Drive, Ste. 500 in New Boston, It will open to patients on Wednesday, July 10.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance the care we provide for our communities,” said Brandy Moore, chief operating officer for CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “This new location allows for more visibility and accessibility to our providers, ensuring we reach as many people as possible.”

Dr. Phillip Pace and Mary Dutchover, APRN, will see patients and provide services including physicals and health screenings, chronic disease management, internal medicine, pediatric primary care, and adult primary care.

Pace comes to the New Boston clinic after five years at the CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic location in Texarkana and is the only family medicine doctor in a 25-mile radius of New Boston.

“There is a need for high-quality family medicine in our smaller communities and we are dedicated to meeting that need,” said Dr. William Bennett, vice president of physician operations for CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “The opening of this clinic space will continue to reinforce our commitment to this community and allows us to continue to bring the best healthcare to the area.”

The new clinic will also be fully integrated with the electronic health record system Epic, which allows for patient information to be shared in real-time across the CHRISTUS Health system.

This includes access to MyChart, a free app to manage your health and stay connected to CHRISTUS Health. MyChart enables patients to schedule appointments, access on-demand care, refill prescriptions, review your medical records, and exchange secure messages with their clinician.

The new clinic is accepting the new patients and to schedule an appointment you may call (903) 614-5950.

About CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic

Founded in 1994, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is a multi-specialty medical group offering in-person and virtual visit care options. It now has more than 1,200 clinicians representing over 250 locations serving Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. To find a clinician near you, visit CHRISTUSHealth.org.

