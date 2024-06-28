18-year-old Texarkana Man Drowns in Wright Patman Lake

Sponsor

An 18-year-old Texarkana man drowned in Wright Patman Lake Thursday afternoon.

According to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey, at approximately 5 pm Thursday Texas Game Wardens responded to a report of a drowning at Ramp 3 on Lake Wright Patman. The victim, Dorian Neal from Texarkana Ark., and 4 friends jumped off the courtesy dock. He resurfaced but began to struggle and went under.

Hervey said that the victim’s friends notified 911. Texas Game Wardens recovered the victim at approximately 7 p.m. in 14 feet of water. Bowie County Sheriffs Office, Texas DPS, LE Volunteer Fire Department and the US COE all responded to the incident and assisted. The victim will be sent for an autopsy as ordered by Justice of the Peace Nacy Talley.