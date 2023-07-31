Construction Begins on Blue Ember Smokehouse Texarkana Location

Sponsor

Construction has begun on a new Texarkana location of Blue Ember Smokehouse.

Blue Ember Smokehouse is a family-owned smokehouse specializing in handcrafted BBQ. Coming soon to Texarkana, Texas, Blue Ember Smokehouse will be opening its 3rd location. From tender brisket to home cooked sides, you’ll find a hearty meal for every member of the family.

“All of us at Blue Ember Smokehouse are excited about being part of such a great community in Texarkana,” said Mark Dean, owner. We allow the meats to rest to ensure optimal tenderness and cut right in front of the customer showing transparency and satisfaction in every bite! Our attention to detail and customer service aims to leave every customer satisfied at the end of their visit.

The new location will be next to Ashley Furniture across from Lowes Home Improvement on Walton Drive, Texarkana, Texas, according to Jerry Brewer, NAI American Realty, the selling broker. “We are very happy to bring another great food choice to the Texarkana, to a great location which is home to Walmart, Lowes and several furniture stores, all of whom draw “big ticket” buyers from a huge retail trade area,” Brewer said.