UA Hope-Texarkana New Student Orientation Events Scheduled

HOPE/TEXARKANA, AR – July 31, 2023

A new semester is BREWING, and that’s GROUNDS for celebration! For the convenience of our students, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) has scheduled four coffee-themed orientation options to choose from this year.

Hope Campus New Student Orientation Options:

Evening

Monday, August 14 • 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Morning

Tuesday, August 15 • 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Texarkana Campus New Student Orientation Options:

Morning

Wednesday, August 16 • 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Evening

Thursday, August 17 • 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

All new incoming UAHT students are invited to participate in New Student Orientation before fall classes begin. Orientation will prepare new UAHT students for the college experience by reviewing academic expectations, financial aid, and student account information. Students can get their student ID card during orientation, pick up their UAHT parking sticker, and learn about valuable resources to help them succeed in college.

Students can register for orientation by submitting the registration form at the link below.

Register for New Student Orientation here:

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=FucGHnSAXkaAI2RqeeQX6_ZFy3SHy9JDg33GE8GWyFFUNkxWMldCMjJQS0pVUUJTWDlVNTI1VkdRTi4u

For more information or to register for New Student Orientation via phone, contact Jennifer Wright Cunningham, Director of Student Relations, at 870-722-8228 or email Jennifer.wright@uaht.edu.

Fall registration is still open, and classes begin on August 23.

