Fire Departments from across the Texarkana area responded to fire at First Baptist Church Moores Lane Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the church.

According to Pastor Jeff Shreve the fire is now out and firefighters are now airing out the building.

Three fire fighters were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but are expect to be ok.