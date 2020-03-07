Texas Middle School Students Take Top Honors at Two Regional Science Fairs – One Advancing to State

Advertisement

Ten Texas Middle School students recently participated in the Region 8 Science Fair in Pittsburg, TX.

Student names and projects are:

Darbi Davis – Junior Biological – “Duckweed Friend or Foe?”

Caleb Lauterbach – Junior Physics – “Cymatics”

Lila McKay – Junior Physics – “It’s Shocking!”

Julia Norton – Junior Biological – “Flu Season?”

Kason Orgeron – Junior Physics – “The Sweetest Sugar Based Rocket Motor”

Hayden Phelps – Junior Biological – “Got Germs?”

Hudson Reed – Junior Biological – “How to Use Household Items to Stop a Bleeding Wound

Lauren Steele – Junior Biological – “Citrus Vitamin C Levels”

Griffin White – Junior Biological – “How to Stop Watershed Pollution”

Sanders Wiggins – Junior Physics – “Effect of Temperature on Drone Battery Life.”

First Place was awarded to Caleb Lauterbach and Hudson Reed; Third Place was earned by Hayden Phelps; Fourth Place was awarded to Darbi Davis; Julia Norton and Sanders Wiggins received Sixth Place.

Students who earned placement advanced to the East Texas Regional Science Fair at Kilgore College on February 28, 2020.

Darbi Davis received a monetary award for her project on the effects of duckweed on pond water.

Sanders Wiggins took Third Place overall for his project and will now advance to the Texas Science and Engineering Fair will be on March 27-28 at Texas A&M University – College Station.