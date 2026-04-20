Family Medical Group of Texarkana Welcomes Dr. Andrew LeGrand to Its North Kings Highway Clinic in July

SPONSOR

Family Medical Group of Texarkana is pleased to announce that Dr. Andrew LeGrand, DO, will join the practice beginning July 6, 2026, at the clinic’s 4105 N. Kings Highway location. The clinic is now accepting appointment bookings for patients seeking comprehensive, compassionate family medicine care. To schedule a visit, call (903) 838‑0444.

Dr. LeGrand brings a strong foundation in osteopathic medicine, a deep commitment to patient-centered care, and lifelong ties to the Texarkana community. Born and raised in Texarkana and a proud graduate of Texas High, he understands the unique needs of families in the Four States region.

A Strong Educational and Clinical Background

Dr. LeGrand earned his Bachelor of Science from Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia before completing his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

SPONSOR

He is currently completing his Family Medicine Residency at the UAMS Southwest Family Practice Program in Texarkana, where he has served as chief resident during his final year. He will graduate in June 2026 and is board‑certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. Dr. LeGrand is also an active member of the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Rooted in Texarkana, Committed to Local Families

As someone born and raised in Texarkana, Dr. LeGrand is passionate about serving the community that shaped him. He and his wife, Sydney, have one daughter and are expecting their second child in 2026. Outside of medicine, he enjoys hunting, fishing, and cheering on Razorback athletics.

Family Medical Group is excited to welcome Dr. LeGrand as he begins his practice and continues his commitment to providing high‑quality, accessible healthcare for patients of all ages.

Appointments for July and beyond are now available.

Call (903) 838‑0444 to schedule.