SWEPCO Partners with Harvest Regional Food Bank of Texarkana Supporting Families Across Southwest Arkansas through Mobile Food Pantries and Energy Assistance

SPONSOR

At SWEPCO, energy isn’t just what flows through our lines – it’s what powers our communities. That belief came to life on Wednesday, April 15, when SWEPCO teams partnered with Harvest Texarkana and the Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) – Howard County office to support families across southwest Arkansas through a mobile food pantry and energy assistance event in Nashville.

SWEPCO employees from line crews, Customer Services, External Affairs, and Corporate Communications came together on site to provide hands-on support for area residents interested in applying for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Working alongside CADC staff, SWEPCO team members helped answer questions, guide customers through applications, and connect them with resources designed to ease energy burdens.

In addition to LIHEAP support, SWEPCO representatives were available to: • Answer questions about SWEPCO bill help programs

SPONSOR

Introduce customers to Pay As You Go , SWEPCO’s newest flexible payment option • Share practical information about energy efficiency programs and tools

The event helped serve more than 100 families through Harvest’s Regional Food Bank’s mobile food pantry, providing essential food boxes that support health and stability. To extend the impact even further, each family also received more than 15 LED energy-efficient light bulbs – a small but meaningful step that can help reduce energy usage and lower future bills.

For SWEPCO employees, the day was a powerful reminder of why our work matters.

“This event brought Power for Good to life. We weren’t just talking about energy – we were using it to support families, ease costs, and build trust in the communities we serve,” said SWEPCO external affairs manager Lisa Thompson.

This kickoff event sets the tone for our continued collaboration with Harvest Regional Food Bank, including planned SWEPCO Foundation-sponsored mobile pantries in Murfreesboro and Lockesburg later this year.

“Together, these efforts reflect SWEPCO’s commitment to Access to Essential Services, Thriving Communities, and using energy – applied with purpose – to create meaningful, local impact,” Thompson added.