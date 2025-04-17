Farmers Bank Foundation Event Raises Money For Scholarships to A&M-Texarkana

Sponsor

The Farmers Bank Foundation recently held its 5th annual Distinguished Speaker Series event to raise money for scholarships to A&M-Texarkana. This year’s event, held on April 10th inside the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center, featured former professional athlete, football analyst, and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.

The annual Distinguished Speaker Series event raises money for graduates of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana and Texarkana College who would like to continue their education at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. The program serves a dual purpose in keeping talented local students in the area, as well as making the completion of a bachelor’s degree more financially attainable. This year’s event took in more than $107,000 for scholarships.

“We are profoundly thankful for the Farmers Bank Foundation and its support of A&M-Texarkana student scholarships through the annual Distinguished Speaker Series Event,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “This year’s event was another resounding success, as hundreds of guests gathered in support of higher education to hear Tim Tebow speak.”

“We had a sellout event featuring Tim Tebow this year,” said Farmers Bank & Trust Texarkana Market President James Bramlett. “All of the proceeds from the event and auction go back to our scholarship program, and the response we’re getting from the community is that Tim’s presentation was awesome. We’re already looking forward to next year’s event.”

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research and service.

