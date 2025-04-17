Sponsor

Billy Joe Tyree, age 82, of Nash, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in a local nursing home. Born in Texarkana, Arkansas, on December 26, 1942, to Marvin and May Tyree.

Billy Joe was a dedicated and loving family man. He served as the Assistant Superintendent of the Street Department of Texarkana, Texas, for many years. Known for his love of buying, selling, and trading, Billy Joe also enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger years. He cherished spending time with his family, caring for his animals, and singing. A devoted member of Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church, he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Billy Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and May Tyree.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pat Tyree of Nash, Texas; his sons, Randall Tyree and wife Shari of La Varnia, Texas, and James Tyree and wife Barbara of Texarkana, Texas; his siblings, Kennith Tyree, Linda Fulton, and John Tyree; his grandchildren, Kirk Tyree, Kristin Tyree, Rachel Tyree all of Texarkana, Texas, and Randi Tyree of La Vernia, Texas; seven great-grandchildren; and his special aunt, Rita of Houston, Texas, along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 18, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at the same location.