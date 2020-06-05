Father pleads not guilty in son’s stabbing death

Advertisement

A father accused of stabbing his son to death during an argument in April pleaded not guilty to murder this week.

Elgin Hollingsworth, 49, appeared before 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison via video on Tuesday from the Bowie County jail.

Hollingsworth’s attorney, Richard Candler, entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of murder in the April 14 death of Demoryea Hollingsworth.

If convicted of murder Hollingsworth faces five to 99 years or life in prison. According to a probable cause affidavit, Demoryea Hollingsworth, 25, had accused his father of stealing from his wallet and an argument between the two followed, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Elgin Hollingsworth allegedly grabbed a knife while the two were in the kitchen and swung at Demoryea Hollingsworth, striking him in the abdomen. Police were called to the house in the 200 block of Golden Rule Road in Texarkana, Texas, at approximately 8 a.m.

Elgin Hollingsworth called 911 but did not remain at the house. He was taken into custody while still talking to dispatchers and walking on Richmond Road.

Hollingsworth’s bail is set at $1 million. He is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in July.

