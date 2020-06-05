Texarkana COVID-19 Update Friday, June 5

Advertisement

TEXAKANA, TX—Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports a total of 173 positive COVID-19 cases, with 88 recoveries and 13 related deaths. Cass County has a total 32 cases with 27 recoveries, and one death. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports 83 positive cases at the Barry B. Telford Unit.

Miller County Arkansas is reporting 50 total positives, 42 recovered and 1 death.

Residents are urged to continue following Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, hand washing, and sanitizing.