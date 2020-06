Advertisement

A Fouke, Arkansas man was killed in a crash on Highway 71 Monday afternoon.

According to an Arkansas State Police Crash Report, 75-year-old Santons Rodriguez was killed in the crash at 2:30 p.m. on Highway 71.

According to the report, a semi-truck was stopped due to a traffic accident to render aid and Rodriguez collided with the back of the truck.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead on scene.