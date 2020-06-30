U of A Texarkana Campus to Resume On-Campus ACCUPLACER Testing

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas-Texarkana campus will hold on-campus ACCULPACER testing on the following dates.

July 7 at 9:30 a.m.

July 14 at 9:30 a.m.

July 21 at 1:30 p.m.

July 28 at 1:30 p.m.

To schedule an ACCUPLACER exam, visit MYTEST.UAHT.EDU. Students will be tested in small groups to maintain physical distancing guidelines, and all students must wear a face mask.

U of A Hope-Texarkana will continue to provide remote ACCUPLACER testing using Zoom upon student request. Students are emailed specific instructions upon registering for the exam, including a copy of the UAHT Waiver and Understanding Attending On-Campus Testing protocol.

For more information, contact Rachel Williams, Student Services Specialist, at 870-216-2906 or rachel.williams@uaht.edu.

