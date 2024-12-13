Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Opening in Nash on Monday

Sponsor

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the restaurant brand known for its fresh flavors and good vibes, announces the grand opening of its newest location in Nash, Texas. The restaurant, located at 1955 N. Kings Hwy., will officially open its doors on Monday, December 16, 2024, welcoming locals and travelers alike to enjoy delicious Mexican-inspired dishes.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m., the first 50 guests in the door will receive Free Tacos for a Year* and a complimentary Fuzzy’s Taco Shop T-shirt to celebrate the grand opening.

“We’re absolutely pumped to keep spreading the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop love with our brand-new spot in Nash, Texas!” exclaimed Patrick Kirk, President and CMO of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “Get ready to dive into our legendary tacos and crave-worthy chips and queso, all at prices that’ll make you smile. Stay tuned, Nash – the Fuzzy’s fiesta is coming your way!”

Operated by franchisee, Mike Tatari of Taxco Food Company, this new location brings the growing brand to a bustling travel plaza in Nash. The restaurant will offer convenient online ordering, a pick-up window, and a menu perfectly suited for both locals and visitors on the go.

“I’ve been proud to bring Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to other communities, and when the opportunity arose in Nash, I knew it was the perfect fit,” said Tatari. “This location is perfectly positioned to serve both locals and travelers on the go, offering delicious food and quick, friendly service that everyone can enjoy. I’m excited to refresh this space and bring Fuzzy’s to a community that I believe will love what we have to offer.”

The Nash location of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will feature a menu packed with favorites like breakfast tacos, burritos, bowls, nachos, and quesadillas, offering something for everyone. This is the second Fuzzy’s in the area, with another restaurant located at 4849 Texas Blvd in Texarkana, which features a full bar and the same craveable menu items and chill atmosphere Fuzzy’s is known for.

*Winners will receive two (2) free tacos each week for 52 weeks. The two free tacos will be loaded to their Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Rewards app at the beginning of each week and must be used that week or the offer will expire. All winners are required to have an active Rewards account to redeem their prizes. Entry in line constitutes acceptance of official rules. See restaurant for official rules.

Address: 1955 N. Kings Hwy., Nash, TX 75569

Hours of Operations: Monday-Sunday 6 AM – 9 PM