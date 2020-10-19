Grand jury indicts woman after naked child found in street

Advertisement

Earlier this month a Bowie County grand jury indicted a woman who allegedly left four young children at home by themselves this August.

Georgia Justice Peters, 25, is facing four counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence. According to a probable cause affidavit, neighbors called police in New Boston on Aug. 20 at about 8:30 p.m. to report small children playing in the roadway in the 200 block of Lynch Street.

One of the children was naked.

Advertisement

Officers stayed with the four small children, three of whom were around age 4 and the fourth even younger, while Peter was located and stopped in her car. Peter allegedly claimed to have left the kids with a 13-year-old niece but when contacted, the niece denied having been at Peter’s home that day.

Peters allegedly admitted that she left the children alone for more than an hour while she ran errands.

“We found that one of the bathrooms in the home was running water and was flooded,” the affidavit states. “One of the small children was wearing a swimsuit while we were there.”

The children were taken into state care. Peters was arrested.

She is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $80,000, $20,000 on each count. Each of the four counts of child endangerment is punishable by six months to two years in a state jail.

