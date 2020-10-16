Boil Water Notice Over for Mandeville Area

Advertisement

The October 15, 2020 “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” is hereby rescinded following repair to the sixteen-inch (16”) water main on Hwy 67 at Arkansas Boulevard, an adequate disinfectant level has been established throughout the distribution system and the satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions you may contact Rick Barton or Robert Bean, Texarkana Water Utilities at (903) 798 3850. If you cannot reach the number above, you may call (903) 277 0859 or (903) 277 1206 at any time.

Gary Smith, P.E.

Director of Operations & Maintenance

Texarkana Water Utilities

