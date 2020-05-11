Harvest Food Bank to Host Its Largest One-Day Distribution Event

Advertisement

Texarkana, USA, May 8, 2020 – Harvest Regional Food Bank will be distributing 1,000 emergency food boxes to Texarkana-area residents on Wednesday, May 13 beginning at 8:00am at Four States Fair Arena, 3700 E 50th St, Texarkana, AR. Distribution will last until 12:00pm or until all boxes have been distributed. Recipients are directed to enter from the 50th St Entrance at Hwy 245/Four States Fair Pkwy in front of Bobby Ferguson Park (by the gazebo). Distribution is limited to one box per household and 2 households per vehicle.

“With the recent rise in hunger, it’s more important than ever that Harvest meet the needs of our food- insecure families where they are,” says Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO/Executive Director. “This is by far the largest one-day distribution we’ve ever hosted, but our goal is to continue making sure families have the food they need, even during this challenging time.”

With CDC precautions and recommendations against the Coronavirus still in place, Harvest is taking every measure to ensure the safety of its staff, volunteers and recipients. Mobile pantries our now operating as “drive-thru” distributions, with food boxes being loaded directly into vehicles. Recipients will not be allowed to

exit the vehicle or park to pick up food.

