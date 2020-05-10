U of A Hope-Texarkana to offer Associate of Applied Science in Funeral Service Education degree 100% online

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer an Associate of Applied Science in Funeral Service Education degree 100% online beginning this fall. The online degree program is pending final accreditation approval by the American Board of Funeral Service Education. Tuition for online classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is only $112 per credit hour.

“UAHT has been offering the Technical Certificate in Funeral Directing for several years now, and we are excited to now offer the AAS in Funeral Service Education entirely online. Offering the degree completely online will allow students to attain this highly pursued degree without having to relocate,” said Karen Davis, UAHT Dean of Health Professions.

For more information or to apply for the program, contact Brad Sheppard at brad.sheppard@uaht.edu or 870-722-8206, or Karen Davis at karen.davis@uaht.edu or 870-722-8523.

