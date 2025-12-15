Harvest Regional Food Bank Announces 2nd City-Wide Distribution this Wednesday

Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute shelf-stable food boxes, as well as fresh produce, to address the hunger relief needs of the community on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, from 8:30am to 10:30am or until all boxes have been distributed.
Distributions will take place at the following sites:
- Lifehouse Ministries
915 East Street
Texarkana, AR 71854
2. Four States Fairgrounds -front parking lot
3700 East 50th
Texarkana, AR 71854
3. Mt. Sinai House of Prayer
100 Gazola Street
Texarkana, TX 75501
4. First Methodist Church, Texarkana – Summerhill Campus
5801 Summerhill Drive
Texarkana TX 75503
Distributions will be drive-through. Recipients are limited to one box per household and 2 households per vehicle. To volunteer, contact Harvest Reg. Food Bank at (870) 774-1398.
“Hunger doesn’t have a zip code—it affects families on both sides of State Line,” said Camille Wrinkle, CEO of Harvest Regional Food Bank. “These multi-site distributions allow us to reach more families where they are and provide immediate relief during a critical time.”
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.