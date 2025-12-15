Harvest Regional Food Bank Announces 2nd City-Wide Distribution this Wednesday

Harvest Regional Food Bank will provide a holiday food distribution at four area sites to address hunger relief needs on both sides of Texarkana

Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute shelf-stable food boxes, as well as fresh produce, to address the hunger relief needs of the community on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, from 8:30am to 10:30am or until all boxes have been distributed.

Volunteers are needed to help with packing, traffic flow, and food distribution. EVEN if you can only give ONE hour, your time will make a real difference for local families facing hunger during the holidays.

Distributions will take place at the following sites:

Lifehouse Ministries

915 East Street

Texarkana, AR 71854

2. Four States Fairgrounds -front parking lot

3700 East 50th

Texarkana, AR 71854

3. Mt. Sinai House of Prayer

100 Gazola Street

Texarkana, TX 75501

4. First Methodist Church, Texarkana – Summerhill Campus

5801 Summerhill Drive

Texarkana TX 75503

Distributions will be drive-through. Recipients are limited to one box per household and 2 households per vehicle. To volunteer, contact Harvest Reg. Food Bank at (870) 774-1398.

“Hunger doesn’t have a zip code—it affects families on both sides of State Line,” said Camille Wrinkle, CEO of Harvest Regional Food Bank. “These multi-site distributions allow us to reach more families where they are and provide immediate relief during a critical time.”

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.