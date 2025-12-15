SPONSOR

Mary Jeanette Smith, age 87, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, in an assisted living facility surrounded by her family.

Jeanette was born on August 4, 1938, in Delhi, Louisiana, and lived in Texarkana most of her life. She retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company, where she served as a switchboard operator for twenty-five years. She was a devoted member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and loved the Lord with all her heart. Her faith was an anchor throughout her life and a source of comfort and inspiration to those around her.

In her free time, Jeanette loved to travel, tend to her garden, read the dictionary, and work on crossword puzzles. These simple joys brought her great happiness.

SPONSOR

Her life was marked by devotion to her family, compassion for others, and a strong work ethic that reflected her character. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Billy Joe Lewis and Mack David Smith, and little fur baby, Chrissee, who brought her years of loyal companionship and joy. She was an avid fan of the Texas Rangers and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Steve Knight of Texarkana, Arkansas, one son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Annette Lewis of Pensacola, Florida; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Barbara Zeigler of Keatchie, Louisiana, and Patricia and James McCoy of Stonewall, Louisiana; nine grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, her beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, December 15, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Rev. Jimmy Albright and Rev. Brad Watson officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 P. M.