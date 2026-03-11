Harvest Regional Food Bank to Host 20th Annual Wine and Jazz Gala Friday

SPONSOR

The aroma of gourmet food and wine will join the sounds of Candace Taylor & Trio at the historic Silvermoon on Broad Friday, March 13th beginning with a cocktail hour at 4:30 pm and followed by gourmet food and wine pairings at 6 pm as Harvest Regional Food Bank presents their 20th annual Wine and Jazz Gala. The evening is presented by the Patterson-Troike Foundation and Robbins Toyota.

Delicious tastings will be prepared by local restaurants Julie’s Deli & Market, Naaman’s Championship BBQ, Benchmark, Lagniappe Specialty Meats and Graham Slam Bakery. In addition to live music from the talented Candace Taylor & Trio, the evening will feature a premier silent auction for guests to enjoy. Adding to the fun will be the Wine Pull where guests have the chance to win a bottle of wine, valued at over $100+, with each $25 donation. Additional sponsors of Wine & Jazz include TEXAR Federal Credit Union, State Bank, Ledwell Sons and Enterprises, Wholesale Electric Supply Co., Cooper Tire, Bobbie Arnold Aitkinson Foundation, Cabe Cook Foundation and Dr. Ly and Aaron Gaylor.

Tickets are $100, and reservations are encouraged. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/19th-annual-wine-jazz-gala-tickets-1154279042689?aff=oddtdtcreat or calling Harvest Regional Food Bank at 870-774-1398 or visiting the office at 3120 East 19th Street, Texarkana, AR. All proceeds benefit the hunger relief programs of Harvest Regional Food Bank.

Harvest Regional Food Bank is the Feeding America food bank serving Bowie County, TX, as well as Miller, Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Pike, Nevada, and Columbia Counties, in southwest Arkansas. Our mission is to eliminate hunger through food distribution, education, and advocacy. Formed in 1989 as a local food rescue organization, Harvest Regional Food Bank now serves as the area’s primary hunger relief provider, distributing over 4 million pounds of food in 2025 to approximately 100 partner churches, shelters, and healthcare partners. In more rural and underserved areas, the Food Bank serves food-insecure communities directly, with over 35 Mobile Pantry distributions. Harvest Regional Food Bank addresses childhood and family hunger through our backpack food and school pantry programs on over 40 primary, high school, and college campuses and also serves neighbors aged 55 and over through our Senior Food Box program.

More information can be found at www.harvestregionalfoodbank.org or by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/harvesttxk