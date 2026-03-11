SPONSOR

Peggy Lorraine Senatore, 65, passed away at her home, surrounded by her husband and 2 daughters, on February 26, 2026.

She was born on October 1, 1960, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and attended Arkansas High School as part of the Class of 1979.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Odessa and James Collins; she is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Vincent Senatore; her daughters, Katie Meduna and Sara Senatore; her son-in-law, Kevin Meduna, and her grandsons, Owen and August Meduna.

SPONSOR

She also survived by her siblings, Sheila Goltwitzer and Lee Collins; her nieces, Brandy Thompson, Amy West, and Kristie Lewis; her nephews, Nicholas Senatore, Matthew Senatore, and Rickey Dermott; and her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Michael and Cathy Senatore, and Diane and Tim Cantrell.

One Celebration of life will be held on March 7th, 2026 at 4PM at The Rock United Methodist Church in St. Hedwig Texas.

A second celebration of life will be held in Texarkana, Texas on March 13th at 1PM at the First Methodist Church 5801 Summerhill Road.

In Lieu of Flowers the family kindly asks that donations be made to the Huntington’s disease society of America or your local hospice organization.