Health Care Dispute May Affect CHRISTUS Coverage Starting July 1

Texarkana, TX – Patients across Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana may soon lose in-network access to CHRISTUS Health doctors and hospitals if ongoing contract negotiations with a major insurance provider fall through.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced that its current agreement with CHRISTUS Health is set to expire on July 1, 2025. If a new deal is not reached, CHRISTUS facilities—including hospitals, doctors, and outpatient centers—will no longer be part of the insurer’s network.

“We’re negotiating new contracts with CHRISTUS Health. We’re working hard to reach new agreements,” the company said in a statement. “But if we don’t, CHRISTUS Health doctors, facilities and hospitals will no longer be in our networks as of July 1, 2025.”

The insurer emphasized that members remain their top priority and that they’re seeking a fair agreement that maintains affordable access to care.

In response, CHRISTUS Health issued a statement to TXKtoday expressing concern over the negotiations.

“Despite months of negotiations, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas has so far been unwilling to seriously consider CHRISTUS Health’s requests for equitable reimbursement rates to cover the rising costs of providing quality health care. The company’s aggressive negotiation tactics recently used with other health systems also raise concerns about their commitment to reach a fair contract.

We continue to make good-faith efforts to negotiate fair insurance rates to ensure all who might need us have access to the largest, highest-quality health care system in the communities we serve. CHRISTUS Health remains dedicated to reaching an agreement by July 1 that is in the best interest of employers, physicians, our care centers and most importantly, our patients. We are hopeful the same is true for BCBSTX.”

For now, Blue Cross members are encouraged to check their plan benefits and find alternative providers if needed by logging into Blue Access for Members (BAM℠) or by using the contact information listed on their insurance cards.

CHRISTUS Health voiced hope that a mutually beneficial agreement can still be reached by the July deadline. In the meantime, both parties emphasize that patients should stay informed and explore available care options.