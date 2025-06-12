Sponsor

Wayne Turner James, 75, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2025, at Christus St. Michael hospital. A devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and dear friend to many, Wayne will be greatly missed.

Born on November 22, 1949, in Texarkana, Texas, Wayne was the son of the late Malcom Wayne “Tack” James and Bessie James. He was also preceded in death by his sister, JohnAnn Sullivan Robinson Ahl.

Wayne dedicated over three decades of his life to Christus St. Michael, where he worked in healthcare and information technology until his retirement in 2016. He had a deep appreciation for classic cars, enjoyed casting a line while fishing, and loved good music from the ’60s and ’70s. Those who knew him will remember his dry sense of humor, gentle sentiment, and the great care he took in cherishing time with family and friends.

Wayne is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Nancy Chappell James, and a loving extended family: Marshall Clay (Amy) Robinson, Malcolm Ray (Raina) Robinson, Tom (Bev) Robinson, John (Hahn) Robinson, Eddie (Jeri) Robinson, Bill (Marielle) Robinson, and Warren (Chrissy) Chappell.

He was a proud grandfather to Wesley Robinson, Katherine Robinson, Melissa Jacobsen, and Sydney (Nathan) Lambert, and a joyful great-grandfather to Kinzlie Robinson, Luke Lambert, and Emma Lambert.

Wayne also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and special lifelong friends Tommy and Annette McGee.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 13, from 5:00 until 6:30 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 14, at 4:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, TX. with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park on 7th St.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to honor Wayne’s memory by donating to a charity of your choice or to one of the following organizations that were meaningful to him:

· American Diabetes Association

· American Heart Association

· Spina Bifida Association