Hooks Food Truck Heavily Damaged in Rollover Crash

A single vehicle rollover crash heavily damaged a food truck in Hooks, Texas Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the crashed truck told an on scene witness that he swerved to miss a deer. The truck rolled striking and heavily damaging Na Kitchen Food Truck.



Na Kitchen owner, Suhana Baker, was in the food truck at the time and suffered minor injuries. The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital by LifeNet with unknown injuries.

The Na Kitchen truck was heavily damaged and is now closed. Baker opened Na Kitchen in late April and serves asian fusion food.

The crash happened at 11:05 a.m. in the 500 block of Avenue A (Highway 82) in Hooks.



