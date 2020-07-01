Ceretha Brown-Levingston Named Liberty-Eylau ISD Deputy Superintendent

Advertisement

The Liberty-Eylau ISD school board named Dr. Ceretha Brown-Levingston Deputy Superintendent at a recent meeting.

Dr. Levingston has worked for Liberty-Eylau for 24 years, 17 of those years as a member of the administration team. She has served as an Assistant Superintendent for the last 3 years.

After graduating from Liberty-Eylau in 1987, Levingston attended East Texas State University and began a teaching career in LEISD teaching 3rd and 4th grade. She then earned her Doctorate from Texas A&M University-Commerce in 2005 while working as a curriculum director in the district.

“Liberty-Eylau has always been my home,” Levingston said. “I feel blessed to be able to serve and give back to the district where my scholastic story began.”

As Deputy Superintendent, Levingston will oversee a variety of departments in the District and work directly with the Superintendent to create and foster the vision and direction of the school.

“These are certainly challenging and interesting times for schools,” she said. “I am excited to help continue the legacy of success and pride in Liberty-Eylau as we work to create the best district possible for our students.”



Beyond her school duties, Dr. Levingston was one of the driving forces in establishing the Northeast Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, serving as the organization’s first President. In addition to providing scholarships for area students, NETABSE hosts a middle school conference exposing students to the many career opportunities available in education.

“Dr. Levingston is such an invaluable part of the team at Liberty-Eylau,” Superintendent Ronnie Thompson said. “She has always shown initiative in the performance of her duties, even going above and beyond what is expected of her.”

